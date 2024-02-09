Battling Scotland Under-20s downed by France and suffer second Six Nations defeat

Scotland battled hard and scored two tries after the break, but they ultimately lost their under-20 Six Nations match 29-14 to France at Hive Stadium on Friday night. It was the first half that did the damage in Edinburgh – France being 26-0 up – and, despite promise in the second 40 minutes, it follows the round one loss to Wales.

After five minutes, France openside Joé Quere Karaba looked like he was going to score in the corner, but Scotland stand-off Isaac Coates’ excellent tap tackle averted the danger. France did take the lead in the 14th minute when full-back Xan Mousques ghosted past the defence to go over for a try. Stand-off Axel Desperes converted.

In the 20th minute it was 14-0 when winger Hoani Bosmorin finished off a move that started in their own half with Desperes converted. Soon after Scotland scrum-half Murdoch Loch put a neat kick down the right and they had chasers, but France managed to clear up the danger. Centre Geordie Gwynne then put in a similarly decent grubber kick, but winger Amena Caqusau just failed to collect the awkward ball off the ground.

France's hooker Leo Ametlla is tackled by Scotland's defence during the under-20 clash at Hive Stadium.

There was then a bit of a scuffle near the Scotland try line just on the half-hour mark which warmed everyone up, but from a lineout soon afterwards France set up scrum-half Thomas Souverbie for an unconverted try out wide. Scotland were forced into a change just before half-time when Elliot Young, the hooker, was injured and replaced by Jerry-Blyth Lafferty and France made it 26-0 at the interval with a bonus point converted try by captain Mathis Castro Ferreira.

Scotland got their first points on the board in the 53rd minute when Lock took a quick tap to scamper over for a try, Coates converting for 26-7. Just before the hour mark France replacement Sialevailea Tolofua was yellow carded and Scotland’s second converted try came via sub Jerry Blyth-Lafferty. Six minutes later a penalty from Desperes made it 29-14 and, crucially, Scotland, who missed a couple of penalties to touch, could not score when France were down to 14.