Enrique Pieretto, Glasgow’s Argentine prop, will start for the Baa-Baas, with his Scotstoun team-mates Sione Vailanu and Sam Johnson on the bench. Eddie Jones, the Australia coach, is in charge of the Barbarians, pitting his wits against the former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen who has included Glasgow pair Fraser Brown and Oli Kebble in his World XV, with Allan Dell on the bench. Edinburgh’s Bill Mata starts at No 8 for the World XV who have Scotland international Adam Hastings at stand-off.
Wales great Alun Wyn Jones will captain the Barbarians, a week after he announced his retirement from international rugby. Italy flanker Michele Lamaro will skipper the World XV who have selected Israel Folau on the right wing. The Rugby Football Union will fly the pride flag at Twickenham for the game after Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 because of a series of anti-gay posts on social media.
Barbarians: G Anscombe; A Radwan, S Tamanivalu, S Kerevi, T Li; Q Cooper, J Maunder; A Waller, N Dolly, E Pieretto, AW Jones (capt), S Lewies, A Wainwright, K Yamamoto, S Luatua. Replacements: H Thacker, T West, C Sadie, R Simmons, S Vailanu, F Hougaard, A Cruden, S Johnson.
World XV: C Piutau; I Folau, S Radradra, N Laumape, Sbu Nkosi; Adam Hastings, Nick Phipps; W Jones, F Brown, O Kebble, A Ratuniyarawa, H Hockings, S Negri, M Lamaro (capt), V Mata. Replacements: E Dee, A Dell, M Street, N Cannone, J Murphy, B Hall, R Patchell, K Rasaku.