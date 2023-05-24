Enrique Pieretto, Glasgow’s Argentine prop, will start for the Baa-Baas, with his Scotstoun team-mates Sione Vailanu and Sam Johnson on the bench. Eddie Jones, the Australia coach, is in charge of the Barbarians, pitting his wits against the former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen who has included Glasgow pair Fraser Brown and Oli Kebble in his World XV, with Allan Dell on the bench. Edinburgh’s Bill Mata starts at No 8 for the World XV who have Scotland international Adam Hastings at stand-off.