Barbarians 'dream' for Rhona Lloyd but disappointment for Glasgow Warrior Ryan Wilson

Rhona Lloyd faced South Africa Women at Twickenham on Saturday with the Barbarians. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

Glasgow Warriors back-row Ryan Wilson was all set to skipper the men’s team in their match against Samoa at England’s national stadium, but Covid concerns in and around the BaaBaas camp saw that game called off.

That meant that the women’s match against South Africa was moved from 5.15pm to 2.30pm and took centre stage in London - and 25-year-old Lloyd and co made the most of it.

A crowd of 29,581 were there to see them turn on the style and the Barbarians were already 19-0 up through tries from Sarah Levy of the USA, Katy Daley-McLean of England and Lenaig Corson of France before Lloyd’s big moment came in the 22nd minute.

Rhona Lloyd of Barbarians runs with the ball during the Killik Cup match. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

The Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelaise flyer, who is originally from Edinburgh, drifted off her wing and ran in from 40 metres out for a stunning try.

In the end they came out on top 60-5, Levy bagging a hat-trick and England’s Natasha Hunt two tries, and Lloyd said: “What an honour that was.

“I remember watching the Barbarians play Scotland in a men’s game at Murrayfield back in the day long before there was a women’s team, so to now play for them was truly a dream come true.

“It was so good to share the pitch on Saturday with old friends, new friends and legends from around the world.”