'Bags of potental' - Scotland U20s hand first start to Moby Ogunlaja for trip to France

Ahead of Moby Ogunlaja’s first start for Scotland in the under-20 Six Nations on Friday in France, head coach Kenny Murray has said the tighthead prop has “bags of potential”.

The Glasgow Hawks man, who only began playing the sport when he was 15 via Dundee Rugby, has had a great February to date because he has earned his first two under-20s caps off the bench and also turned 20.

And, as the Scots look to back up their win over Wales on February 10 in the Stade Armandie in Agen against France, Ogunlaja will wear the number three jersey as Callum Norrie is out injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moby’s from the Dundee/Perthshire area and was at Hawks last year as well as being involved in the junior Academy at Glasgow,” Murray said. “He’s a guy with bags of potential, he’s a very good scrummager, he’s got a great shape for a prop and he’s probably just not played regularly enough at the higher level of Scottish club rugby to date.

Moby Ogunlaja came off the bench to help Scotland U20s defeat Wales at Scotstoun Stadium a fortnight ago. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“The plan is that he continues playing for us during the Six Nations, then goes to Super6 for the Sprint Series [beginning in April]. He is a good player.”

There are two other changes to the starting XV that saw off Wales at Scotstoun. GHA’s Jonny Morris has recovered from injury and starts at No.8 in place of Sam Derrick who drops out of the matchday 23.

And Glasgow Warriors’ academy player Finlay Burgess replaces the injured Ben Afshar at scrum-half. Ewan Guy and Charlie Clare could make debuts off the bench.