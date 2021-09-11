Ayrshire Bulls continue rampant form as Stirling County left with much to ponder

The home team's combination of suffocating defence and an expansive, off-loading game, was just too much for the brave County side as they clocked up seven tries.
An 11-phase attack from receiving the kick off had Bulls ahead inside two minutes – Matt Davidson scoring the opening try, converted by Tom Jordan.
Andrew Goudie reduced the deficit in seven minutes but two tries from man of the match Yaree Fantini, the first converted by Jordan, had Bulls 19-3 at the break.
A Jordan penalty got the scoring going after the turn round, before the league's top scorer, Bulls captain Blair Macpherson stretched the home side's advantage. This was extended by a Bobby Beattie try, converted by Christian Townsend, before a period of County pressure was rewarded by a Calum Cruickshank try, converted by Euan Cunningham.
Straight from the restart, Gavin Wilson scored Bulls' seventh try' which was quickly followed by one from Elias Caven. Townsend again converted but County, as in the first meeting of the sides, County had the final say, Tom Roach scoring and Euan Cunningham converted with the final kick of the game.
County coach Ben Cairns has been left with much to ponder, while Bulls' coach Pat McArthur, while pleased with the side's intensity and great defence, is asking for more in the games to come.