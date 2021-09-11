Ayrshire Bulls continue rampant form as Stirling County left with much to ponder

Yaree Fantini, right, was the star of the show for Ayrshire Bulls.

The home team's combination of suffocating defence and an expansive, off-loading game, was just too much for the brave County side as they clocked up seven tries.

An 11-phase attack from receiving the kick off had Bulls ahead inside two minutes – Matt Davidson scoring the opening try, converted by Tom Jordan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Goudie reduced the deficit in seven minutes but two tries from man of the match Yaree Fantini, the first converted by Jordan, had Bulls 19-3 at the break.

A Jordan penalty got the scoring going after the turn round, before the league's top scorer, Bulls captain Blair Macpherson stretched the home side's advantage. This was extended by a Bobby Beattie try, converted by Christian Townsend, before a period of County pressure was rewarded by a Calum Cruickshank try, converted by Euan Cunningham.

Straight from the restart, Gavin Wilson scored Bulls' seventh try' which was quickly followed by one from Elias Caven. Townsend again converted but County, as in the first meeting of the sides, County had the final say, Tom Roach scoring and Euan Cunningham converted with the final kick of the game.