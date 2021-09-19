Ayrshire Bull move into second spot in Super 6 after downing Heriot's

Tom Jordan kept the points ticking over for Ayrshire Bulls.

Bulls benefited from a clinical edge in the first half when they scored with an ease that will have made for uncomfortable viewing in the home camp. After soaking up some early pressure, they opened the scoring with their first visit to opposition territory when playmaker Tom Jordan kicked a penalty. The gap grew when powerful winger Robbie Nairn hurtled over in the corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan kept the scoreboard ticking over with his second penalty of the afternoon, then added the conversion after Nairn thundered over for a second time, leaving the visitors with an 18-0 advantage at the break.

Heriot’s enjoyed better fortunes after the restart but failed to capitalise on the scoring opportunities that came their way. And, having dealt with the best the Edinburgh side could offer in an attacking sense, Bulls picked up the pace in the latter stages.