Ayrshire Bull move into second spot in Super 6 after downing Heriot's

Bulls benefited from a clinical edge in the first half when they scored with an ease that will have made for uncomfortable viewing in the home camp. After soaking up some early pressure, they opened the scoring with their first visit to opposition territory when playmaker Tom Jordan kicked a penalty. The gap grew when powerful winger Robbie Nairn hurtled over in the corner.
Jordan kept the scoreboard ticking over with his second penalty of the afternoon, then added the conversion after Nairn thundered over for a second time, leaving the visitors with an 18-0 advantage at the break.
Heriot’s enjoyed better fortunes after the restart but failed to capitalise on the scoring opportunities that came their way. And, having dealt with the best the Edinburgh side could offer in an attacking sense, Bulls picked up the pace in the latter stages.
Winger Aaron Tait bagged try number three – and the 100th of this year’s Super 6 tournament – when he skirted round the home defence to dot down in the corner with 10 minutes to play. And the bonus point was secured when the Bulls pack shunted back the home scrum to take a strike against the head and allow skipper Blair MacPherson to plunge over to seal a victory that sees Bulls leapfrog Watsonians to sit three points adrift of Southern Knights.