Premiership Round-up: Currie edge thriller

Co-captain Fergus Scott scored the winning try with five minutes to go as Currie Chieftains defeated Tennent’s Premiership leaders Ayr 24-23 yesterday to honour the memory of Campbell Reynolds in style.

Reynolds, a Currie club stalwart, passed away recently and it was fitting that the two teams played out a 47-point thriller at Malleny.

Prop Steven Longwell’s try put Ayr 5-0 up before Currie back Matt Hooks scored one of his own. An unconverted try by No.8 Blair MacPherson made it 10-7 to Ayr at half-time before Hooks’ second put Currie back ahead.

A penalty from stand-off Frazier Climo made it 13-12 to Ayr before replacement forward Pete McCallum bagged a converted try to make it 20-12. Hooker Scott’s converted try reduced the deficit to 20-19, but a second Climo penalty made it 23-19 – until the 75th minute when Scott’s second try edged it by a point, 24-23.

Melrose have closed the gap on Ayr at the top after they ran in seven tries to win 49-7 at Glasgow Hawks.

Within the first 20 minutes at Balgray hooker Russell Anderson and back-row Rory Darge had bagged tries, converted by stand-off Struan Hutchison, to make it 14-0 to the reigning champions.

Club XV cap Anderson was then yellow-carded and Hawks took advantage with a converted try of their own, but the next 55 minutes belonged to the Borderers.

A superb solo try from Patrick Anderson made it 21-7 to Rose at half-time and the bonus point score came in the second half from second-row James Head.

Replacement back Jason Baggott went over for the fifth try before the Andersons completed their doubles.

Stirling County were made to battle hard for their away win at Raeburn Place, Edinburgh Accies giving as good as they got, but forward power won it for the visitors 31-23. At 19-5 up at the interval it looked like County might run away with it after the break, but Accies fought back and indeed led 20-19 at one point. The winless hosts played some great rugby with ball in hand and should have at least taken a losing bonus point from this one, but they continue to learn harsh lessons in the top flight.

Stirling’s tries came from stand-off Andrew Goudie, a penalty try, winger Bruce Sorbie, No.8 Ali Mackie and replacement winger Logan Trotter. Goudie and scrum-half Peter Jericevich kicked points too. Accies scored tries through centre Robert Wilson, teenage full-back Harry Paterson and winger Robbie Kent. Stand-off Richard Mill kicked the rest of the points.

County head coach Eddie Pollock said: “There are no easy games in this league and the guys really dug in to get us through this one.”

Boroughmuir put in a strong second half showing to defeat Hawick 26-12 at Mansfield Park. Skipper Johnny Matthews, pictured, and full-back Craig Gossman were among the try scorers for the Edinburgh side. Teenage centre Andrew Mitchell scored one of Hawick’s tries.