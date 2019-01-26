Ayr 26 - 10 Glasgow Hawks: Bonus point helps Ayr stay top

This bonus-point win ensured Ayr of top place in the Tennent’s Premiership, top seeding and a home semi-final in the end-of-season play-offs, with one game still to play.

The game was always going to be an uphill battle for a patched-up Hawks. As coach Fin Gillies said: “We were brave, but Ayr were bigger and better.”

Ayr Coach Peter Murchie was obviously happy. “Job done,” was his succinct summation of the match.

Former Scotland Under-20 man Paddy Dewhirst was man of the match with a genuine hat-trick. He scored Ayr’s first three tries, all off turnovers. Hiis second, a brilliant meandering 75 metre solo run, was the pick of the bunch.

Frazier Climo converted the first two, while Liam Brims kicked a penalty for Hawks to make it 19-3 at the break.

Another super bit of counter-attacking brought try number four to former Hawk, now a Warrior, Paddy Kelly. Climo converted before David Corbenici scored another turnover try for Ayr.

Hawks kept plugging away and a tight-head steal set up Kaleem Baretto for a try, converted by Liam Brims.

However, Ayr had the last word when another break-out and some great backing-up produced a final try, right on the whistle, for Dutch scrum-half Amir Rademaker.