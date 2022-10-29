Axed Scotland star Finn Russell scores 24 points for Racing 92 as French outfit get first away win of season

Finn Russell was in action for Racing 92 against Brive.

The 30-year-old fly-half, who was controversially left out of the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series by head coach Gregor Townsend due to his form for his club, helped the Parisian outfit pick up their first away league win of the season as they look to climb the table.

Russell was always earmarked to play for Racing 92 this weekend rather than Scotland due to the match against Australia falling outside the international window, but another assured display with the boot will give his supporters further ammunition as the debate rages as to whether he should be in the national squad.