Autumn Nations Series: Magnus Bradbury and Dave Cherry added to Scotland squad but two drop out

Dave Cherry, who scored a Six Nations try in the win over France in Paris in March, has been called into Scotland's Autumn Nations Series squad. Picture: SNS Group

Mark Bennett, the centre who was in line to win his first cap in over three years, has had to withdraw with a knee issue while hooker Fraser Brown is also suffering from a knee injury and misses out.

Cherry, who made his international debut in this year’s Six Nations, comes in as a direct replacement for Brown. Bradbury, a back-row forward, also has experience of playing lock, a position in which Scotland are thin at the moment due to injuries to the likes of Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings and Ben Toolis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland begin their Autumn Nations Series on Saturday against Tonga at BT Murrayfield and then face Australia, South Africa and Japan on the following weekends in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh's versatile forward Magnus Bradbury has also been called into the Scotland squad. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Scottish competitors from the Olympics and Paralympics will be given a parade of honour during the half-time interval of the Tonga game.

Swimmer Duncan Scott, who won a gold medal and three silvers, and cyclist Katie Archibald, who won gold and silver, will both be at Murrayfield.

Fellow cyclists Jack Carlin and Neil Fachie and men’s 1500m T20 athlete Owen Miller will also be part of the parade which will feature more than 30 Olympians and Paralympians.

Scots from the men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams including Robbie Fergusson and Hannah Smith will also be included.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s match against Japan on November 20 has sold out. The games against Australia (November 7) and South Africa (November 13) have also sold out but tickets remain for the Tonga match.