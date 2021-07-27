Argentina internationals Emiliano Boffelli and Ramiro Moyano kick off the Mike Blair era at Edinburgh

Emiliano Boffelli pictured playing for Argentina in a 2020 Tri-Nations match against Australia. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Versatile backs Emiliano Boffelli, 26, and Ramiro Moyano, 31, will both join the capital club subject to work permits and medicals.

Blair took over as head coach last week following the decision to part company with Richard Cockerill. Moves to sign the two players had been in the pipeline before Blair’s appointment but the new boss welcomed the completion of the deals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Edinburgh Rugby have been in contact with both players for some time now, so it’s a real boost to have them join what is an already talented squad,” said Blair

Ramiro Moyano, right, a full-back or winger with 36 Argentina caps, will join Edinburgh from Toulon during pre-season. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

“I’m really excited to see both players perform and develop alongside our young Scottish talent. Competition for places is vital, so it’ll be great to see our younger stars improve and benefit from playing alongside guys of their international calibre.

Moyano, a full-back or winger with 36 caps, will join Edinburgh from Toulon during pre-season while the 31-times capped former Racing 92 player Boffelli, who can play across the back line, will arrive in October after the Rugby Championship.”

Edinburgh will play in their new stadium on the back pitches at Murrayfield next season and have sold over 3000 season tickets. Although there was some disquiet among supporters about Cockerill’s departure “by mutual consent”, there is also optimism about a new chapter for the club in a more compact ground better suited to their needs than the cavernous international stadium.

“Both players have the capability to get supporters off their seats,” added Blair. “Their arrivals, coupled with record season ticket sales for our new home, really adds to the excitement and anticipation for the coming season.”

New Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair has welcomed the double Edinburgh signing. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

Boffelli was nominated for the World Rugby Breakout Player of the Year award after the 2017-18 season and was Argentina’s first-choice full-back at the 2019 World Cup.

“Edinburgh is a great city,” he said. “I was able to visit with the Pumas many times and really enjoyed it.

“I’m very much looking forward to being involved this coming season and I hope we can achieve something great with Edinburgh.

“For supporters who haven’t watched me play before, I consider myself a team player. I believe, because of my versatility – full-back, wing or centre – I can adapt to the different ways of playing. I think I can add something extra to the team and the backline.”

Boffelli started for Argentina in the 14-9 defeat by Scotland in Edinburgh in November 2018 while Moyano was among the replacements. The latter said pace was one of his main assets.

“I’m really excited to get over to Scotland,” Moyano said. “I know the city, it’s beautiful, and I know quite a bit about the club too.

“It’s awesome to be part of a club that is embarking on a new era, especially with the new stadium. The city breathes rugby and that’s incredible too and I hope a lot of people will come to watch the team play.

“As a winger or full-back, one of my main weapons is my speed, so I love the counter attacks. Another is my rugby intelligence on the field.”

A message from the Editor: