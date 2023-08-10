All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Antoine Dupont returns as France make 13 changes to face Scotland in Saint-Etienne

France have brought back their big guns for the rematch with Scotland in Saint-Etienne, with head coach Fabien Galthie making 13 changes to the side which lost at Murrayfield last weekend.
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:57 BST
 Comment
France's scrum-half Antoine Dupont signs a rugby ball for a young fan after a training session at the Bourret stadium, in Capbreton, southwestern France. He will captain Les Bleus against Scotland. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images)France's scrum-half Antoine Dupont signs a rugby ball for a young fan after a training session at the Bourret stadium, in Capbreton, southwestern France. He will captain Les Bleus against Scotland. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images)
France's scrum-half Antoine Dupont signs a rugby ball for a young fan after a training session at the Bourret stadium, in Capbreton, southwestern France. He will captain Les Bleus against Scotland. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Only flanker Paul Boudehent, who won his first cap in Edinburgh, and second row forward Cameron Woki remain from the team that started the 25-21 defeat. It means a return for their stellar names, led by scrum-half and captain Antoine Dupont who will be partnered at half-back by his Toulouse team-mate Romain Ntamack. Outside them will be centres Jonathan Danty and Gael Fickou, with the back three composed of wings Gabin Villière and Damian Penaud and full-back Thomas Ramos in a completely revamped backline.

Gregory Alldritt, a cornerstone of the French pack, returns at No 8 and will have Charles Ollivon and Boudehent either side of him. In the second row, Paul Willemse was injured in training this week and Romain Taofifenua is nursing a thigh injury, so Woki partners the Toulouse lock Thibaud Flament. The front row is made up of Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Dorian Aldegheri, the latter preferred to Uini Atonio, who will start on the bench where Galthie has gone for a six-two forwards-backs split, the same as Scotland. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the Bordeaux winger who made a try-scoring debut at Murrayfield, is among the replacements.

France: 15. Thomas Ramos; 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Gabin Villiere; 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont (capt); 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Dorian Aldegheri, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Thibaud Flament, 6. Paul Boudehent, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Pierre Bourgarit, 17. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18. Uini Atonio, 19. Florian Verhaeghe, 20. Bastien Chalureau, 21. Sekou Macalou, 22. Maxime Lucu, 23. Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.