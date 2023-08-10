Antoine Dupont returns as France make 13 changes to face Scotland in Saint-Etienne

Only flanker Paul Boudehent, who won his first cap in Edinburgh, and second row forward Cameron Woki remain from the team that started the 25-21 defeat . It means a return for their stellar names, led by scrum-half and captain Antoine Dupont who will be partnered at half-back by his Toulouse team-mate Romain Ntamack. Outside them will be centres Jonathan Danty and Gael Fickou, with the back three composed of wings Gabin Villière and Damian Penaud and full-back Thomas Ramos in a completely revamped backline.

Gregory Alldritt, a cornerstone of the French pack, returns at No 8 and will have Charles Ollivon and Boudehent either side of him. In the second row, Paul Willemse was injured in training this week and Romain Taofifenua is nursing a thigh injury, so Woki partners the Toulouse lock Thibaud Flament. The front row is made up of Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Dorian Aldegheri, the latter preferred to Uini Atonio, who will start on the bench where Galthie has gone for a six-two forwards-backs split, the same as Scotland. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the Bordeaux winger who made a try-scoring debut at Murrayfield, is among the replacements.