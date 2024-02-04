Antoine Dupont fires Six Nations warning to Scotland as smarting France travel to Murrayfield

The French travel to Edinburgh next weekend smarting from a 38-17 reversal by Ireland in Marseille that leaves them as the only pointless team following the first round of fixtures. It was galling night at the Stade Velodrome for Fabien Galthie’s men, who are without talismanic scrum-half Dupont after he decided to focus on Sevens preparations for this summer’s Paris Olympics instead of the Six Nations, although he did play 15s on Saturday for Toulouse in the Top 14. However, the 27-year-old is predicting a strong response from his former team-mates.