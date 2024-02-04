Antoine Dupont fires Six Nations warning to Scotland as smarting France travel to Murrayfield
Antoine Dupont expects Scotland to feel the full force of a Six Nations France backlash on Saturday when the two teams collide at Murrayfield.
The French travel to Edinburgh next weekend smarting from a 38-17 reversal by Ireland in Marseille that leaves them as the only pointless team following the first round of fixtures. It was galling night at the Stade Velodrome for Fabien Galthie’s men, who are without talismanic scrum-half Dupont after he decided to focus on Sevens preparations for this summer’s Paris Olympics instead of the Six Nations, although he did play 15s on Saturday for Toulouse in the Top 14. However, the 27-year-old is predicting a strong response from his former team-mates.
“It was hard to see France in such difficulty,” Dupont, who has been capped 52 times by France, said to Canal+. “It was a step too much, we threw too many spanners in the works. I'm not worried for the boys, they're a squad with character and ambition and I'm sure they'll bounce back for the next match in Scotland.”