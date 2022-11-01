Amena Caqusau shines as Glasgow Warriors Under-19s take derby spoils against Edinburgh at Scotstoun

With players in both squads battling to be picked for the Scotland under-20s heading into 2023, this was an intense clash from the starts and it was the hosts who took things by the scruff of the neck. As well as Caqusau’s two scores, unattached No.8 Johnny Morris bagged a try in the first half and stand-off Andrew McLean (Glasgow Hawks) kicked seven points as the Warriors built up a 22-12 advantage at the break.