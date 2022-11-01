Amena Caqusau shines as Glasgow Warriors Under-19s take derby spoils against Edinburgh at Scotstoun
GHA winger Amena Caqusau led the way with two tries as Glasgow Warriors under-19s defeated their Edinburgh Rugby counterparts 32-12 at Scotstoun on Tuesday.
With players in both squads battling to be picked for the Scotland under-20s heading into 2023, this was an intense clash from the starts and it was the hosts who took things by the scruff of the neck. As well as Caqusau’s two scores, unattached No.8 Johnny Morris bagged a try in the first half and stand-off Andrew McLean (Glasgow Hawks) kicked seven points as the Warriors built up a 22-12 advantage at the break.
The Edinburgh points in that half came from tries through Selkirk winger Finlay Wheelans and Hawick scrum-half Hector Patterson along with a conversion by stand-off Luke Townsend. But a try by hooker Lachlan Forsyth (Stirling County) and five points from the boot of McLean in the second period made sure of the victory for Glasgow by 20 points.