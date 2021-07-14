Alun Wyn Jones passed fit to rejoin the British and Irish Lions in South Africa

Alun Wyn Jones receives medical attention at Murrayfield. He has now been passed fit to rejoin the Lions in South Africa. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Head coach Warren Gatland has confirmed the lock’s return to the squad ahead of the Test series against the Springboks. He will fly into Cape Town on Thursday.

Jones, who was the original tour captain, dislocated his shoulder during the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup game against Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday 26 June,

Following a training session with the Wales squad at the Vale of Glamorgan training headquarters on Tuesday and subsequent medical assessment on Wednesday morning, the second row was passed fit to rejoin the squad in South Africa

“We are delighted to welcome Alun Wyn back,” said Gatland. “It’ll come as no surprise to anyone who knows Alun Wyn that since injuring his shoulder against Japan, he’s done everything he can to get himself back.

“It’s remarkable really when you consider it’s just 18 days since he left us in Edinburgh.

“He’s been training with the Wales squad at the Vale since last week and yesterday he had a proper hit out. Following assessment from the medical staff this morning we’re satisfied he’s fit to return.

“He’s obviously raring to go and from what I’ve seen on video and the feedback we’ve received, he’s certainly not been holding himself back in training. He was really getting stuck in yesterday.