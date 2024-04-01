Ally Miller caps breakthrough Glasgow Warriors season with new contract

Glasgow Warriors have extended the contract of back-rower Ally Miller until the summer of 2026.

The 26-year-old, who was called into the Scotland squad during the current Six Nations campaign, has enjoyed an extended run in Franco Smith’s Warriors team this term. He featured in all four of the club’s Investec Champions Cup pool stage fixtures and scored first try in Glasgow colours by outpacing the Bayonne defence from 40 metres during December’s 12-11 win at the Stade Jean Dauger.

“I’m really excited to re-sign,” Miller said. “Since arriving at the club, I’ve been really fortunate to receive the opportunities that I have, but I’ve also had a few injuries. I’ve loved the stretch of game time that I’ve had this season, and knowing that Franco has the confidence in you and the squad to get the job done is testament to how much everyone is pulling in the right direction.

“I’ve just enjoyed getting my head down and working hard to get back into action, and everyone at the club has been brilliant. That was a big factor in my decision to renew, because knowing that people at the club have faith in you and what you contribute to the team is massive. I’m loving being a part of the club, and I’m grateful for every opportunity I get.

“It’s a cliché, but we just take each game as it comes. It’s been a real squad effort to put us in this position to compete at the business end of the season and I’m proud to be part of this group of players. Having the whole squad aligned has been huge for us this season, and the character being shown from everyone really shines through. I’m excited to get stuck in.”