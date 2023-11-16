Allan Dell eyes Glasgow Warriors run as he posts ‘good numbers’ and pays credit to Franco Smith amid Italian revival

Allan Dell got out of London Irish before the club became engulfed in the financial mire but his move to Glasgow Warriors was no bed of roses, initially at least.

Allan Dell, centre, with Glasgow Warriors team-mates Angus Fraser, left, and Gregor Hiddleston during a training session at Scotstoun. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The prop returned north last summer but his first season at Scotstoun was blighted by injury and he only played a handful of games. He’s now fit, confident and enjoying his rugby again. A try in the win over Ospreys last week was an added bonus and he is now looking to build a run of games.

“Last season was very frustrating,” said the loosehead. “But the older you get, the more you understand the sport. Some people get injury runs, some people never get injured in their whole career. So you learn to accept it, even though it doesn’t make it any easier. I’m good now, I’m fit and my body is feeling strong. Physically, in the gym and on the field, it’s good numbers on everything.”

Having been capped 34 times, he is also keen to remind Gregor Townsend of his abilities. “I’m not looking that far ahead just now but if you talk bigger picture then you want to play at the highest level that you can,” said Dell who last played for Scotland as a replacement during the 2022 Six Nations. “If that means I can produce the level that Scotland want from me then I’d love that. But right now it’s about getting consistently on the field for Glasgow. That’s my next target. I need to keep working hard and building the minutes. And then if the road takes me to Scotland then it takes me there.”