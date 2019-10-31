All Blacks have approached me, claims Glasgow coach Dave Rennie

Have your say

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie says he has been approached by the All Blacks.

Rennie has recently been heavily linked with the Australia job and now his native country have made a move.

Steve Hansen will leave his role as New Zealand head coach after the World Cup third/fourth-place play-off.

When asked if he had been approached by New Zealand, Rennie told STV: "Yeah, they have probably made contact with a number of Kiwis who are coaching over this way about interest for the role.

"I know they are going to have a process where they interview then make an appointment in the new year."

The 55-year-old added: "Obviously it's flattering, it's humbling because they have always been such a great side.

"I guess I haven't had a lot of time to dwell on that because I'm totally focused on what I'm doing here."

Rennie has previously stated he will see out his Warriors contract, which expires in June 2020.

Meanwhile, Rennie will bring six World Cup players back into his side for Friday's Guinness Pro14 clash against Southern Kings at Scotstoun.

Canada wing DTH van der Merwe joins Scotland internationals Pete Horne, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Zander Fagerson and George Turner in returning to the team, while Tim

Swinson will replace Adam Ashe, who has a head knock.

Rennie told Glasgow's official website: "It's been good having some of the Scotland boys back in training this week and competing for their place in the team.

"With experienced players like Zander, George, Adam, Pete and DTH coming into the team for the first time this season we're looking for them to lead from the front."