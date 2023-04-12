Ali Price opens up on his Glasgow bench role and the impact of Franco Smith

A fascinating subtext to tomorrow night’s URC clash against Scarlets at Scotstoun is: how much of their hand will Glasgow Warriors show?

Will they be able to hold anything back for their re-match against the Welsh region in Llanelli at the end of the month when a place in the Challenge Cup Final is up for grabs?

The answer to those questions will only be answered in the fullness of time, with Ali Price understandably reluctant to reveal too much ahead of taking the field, although the scrum-half did stress that the team continuing to have the courage of their convictions will be key if Warriors are to end a generally positive season with something tangible to show for all their efforts.

Under head coach Franco Smith, Warriors have developed a reputation for innovation, with backs jumping in the line-out and scrum-halves lining up on the wing just two of the unusual features of recent outings.

Ali Price came off the bench to help Glasgow defeat Lions in the Challenge Cup quarter-final last weekend. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Price insists that there is method to the madness, and reasons that these ploys wouldn’t be effective if Smith didn’t have 100 percent buy-in from the players.

“A lot of it starts from the 6-2 bench split mentality,” he explained. “You need to have options that can cover most of the back line with being a back down on the bench. It’s good to have flexibility.

“But, also, it shows the skill level [among the squad] as it is how we train. People can intertwine and play in different positions and be just as effective. It means you’ve got a bit more freedom to try different set-plays and the like. And it’s great when they come off as well.

“I know Richie Gray and Scottie Cummings do a lot of analysis and planning on line-outs and they’re very innovative when it comes to picking apart the opposition so they’ll definitely have a say in some of the lineout moves,” he added. “But a lot if it comes from Franco, his experience and how he wants to play the game.

“We’re given all the tools and also the confidence to go out there and back ourselves, be brave and try things. What we do on a weekend has been practiced all through the week for that reason. If we’ve spotted something in an opposition we want to target and we’ve got a special play or a set-piece that will pick that apart then it’s on us to back ourselves to go out there and execute it.”

Price has started eight out of the 14 Warriors games he has been involved in so far this season on the bench but insists that he is positive about how the way things are going both personally and collectively.

“It can be frustrating at times but at the same time it gets the best out of you and it’s getting the best out of the squad at the moment if you look at our results and how we’re trending,” he said. “Obviously, I want to play in every game – any player would, but I feel that I turned a bit of a corner during the Six Nations.

