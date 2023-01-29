Ali Price hopes display in Glasgow Warriors win has done enough to start for Scotland against England

Glasgow’s Ali Price re-joined the Scotland squad heading to Spain hoping he had done enough in 45 minutes in Newport to push his way back up the scrum half pecking order.

Ali Price helped Glasgow Warriors to an important URC win at Dragons.

He was part of a good team performance in the 42-28 URC win over Dragons, getting a comfortable bonus point win away from home. He hopes he has earned another chance away from home at Twickenham, hoping to repeat the victory of two years ago - but this time in front of a crowd.

“I enjoyed it today and felt good,” said Price, after the win over the Dragons. “I just wanted to show the best of myself and whatever happens next week happens. Obviously the last one in Twickenham was behind closed doors, so it would be nice to do the same again in front of a full stadium. Similar to Glasgow, we have got all the tools to do the right things in the Scotland squad, it is just about doing that at a high level against pretty decent opposition.”

That Price was one of six Warriors released back from the Scotland squad for this game sparked speculation that the Lions scrum half would be the player to miss out behind Glasgow team-mate George Horne and London Irish’s Ben White. Having been behind Horne for much of this season at club level, Price was pleased to get the chance to maintain Glasgow’s strong run before looking forward to the Six Nations campaign.

“Can’t complain with nine unbeaten, I think that’s since the autumn internationals we have been unbeaten, we are building nicely, staying grounded but at the same time we have done well to keep this run going and will start to get a target on our backs,” he said. “Tomorrow we go to Spain, it is game week and that is where it really starts to narrow in.”