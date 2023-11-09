Ali Price completes shock loan switch from Glasgow Warriors to Edinburgh Rugby

Ali Price has completed a loan move from Glasgow Warriors to Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Scotland scrum-half Ali Price has left Glasgow Warriors after completing a surprise loan move to Edinburgh Rugby.

The 30-year-old has spent the past 10 years with the Scotstoun side but is no longer considered a first-choice pick as he competes with international colleagues George Horne and Jamie Dobie for a starting berth under head coach Franco Smith.

Price was left out of the matchday squad for Warriors’ opening three fixtures of the URC season which included home wins over Leinster and Stormers and an away defeat at Connacht as he managed his return from a groin injury following his appearances for Scotland at the Rugby World Cup.

The Scotland national team were keen for Price to move along the M8.

The British & Irish Lion will now vie with Ben Vellacot, Scott Steele and Charlie Shiel for the scrum-half position under Sean Everitt at the Hive Stadium after an approach was made by both the Scottish National Team and Edinburgh Rugby to loan him for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

An injury to Steele, who was signed from London Irish in the summer, was a factor in the move.

A Warriors statement read: “Price felt this was an opportunity that would be beneficial for his own personal development. The club has agreed, considering this factor, the move being in the national interest, and the timing of the proposal meaning Price can move straight into Edinburgh following his post-Rugby World Cup break and the subsequent return to play protocols he has been managing for a groin injury. Glasgow Warriors thanks Ali Price for his service over the past ten years.”

Price will join up with his new Edinburgh team-mates on Monday. Head coach Everitt said: “Ali [Price] is a Test Lion and brings to the club a wealth of experience at the very top level of international rugby. We’re delighted to welcome him to Edinburgh and I’m sure he’ll be eager to get started straight away.

“We’re blessed to have a really strong group of nines at the club, who all have unique strengths and abilities. Scott [Steele] unfortunately continues to work his way back from a hip injury that has kept him side lined since October, which was also a factor in this move.

“Ali is a player with great vision and understanding of the game, and those qualities will only rub off on our scrum-halves. His arrival also breeds competition for places, which is only a good thing for us as we compete in both the BKT United Rugby Championship and EPCR Challenge Cup.

“Ali has been one of Glasgow Warriors’ most consistent performers in nearly a decade of rugby at Scotstoun – we appreciate their help in getting this move over the line. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club where he’ll get the opportunity to compete for a place from the get-go.”

