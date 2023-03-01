Allan Dell spent seven frustrating months fighting injury before finally being able to make his Glasgow debut in last week’s loss to the Lions. Now he is back, the loosehead prop could be perfectly positioned to make a telling contribution to the business end of the Warriors’ season.

Allan Dell during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Dell would no doubt have preferred to make a winning debut rather than come off the bench in the match that ended his new team’s 10-game unbeaten run. But, having worked long and hard in rehab after injuring his calf in pre-season, his main feeling on being involved at last was understandably one of relief.

“It’s been a long season, and very frustrating,” the Scotland and Lions forward said. “It was very nice to get out onto the field and actually enjoy myself again.

“During the rehab there were a few doubts every now and then, but once I’ve been back fit it’s been good. Getting through that game was a big relief and I’ve taken a lot of confidence from it.”

Dell moved to Scotstoun from London Irish in July, a month before Franco Smith was appointed head coach. Such arrivals can be unsettling for players, especially those who are unable to make an immediate impression because of injury, but, having been born and raised in South Africa like Smith, Dell felt from the start that he was on the same wavelength as the new boss.

“I wasn’t too worried about that,” he insisted. “Franco coming in was very exciting because of the way he coaches - I grew up with coaches like Franco, so it was very nice and refreshing to get that kind of experience and that environment brought in again.”

If and when he gets a run of games in the team, Dell may well come into contention for a place in Scotland’s World Cup squad. For the time being, however, he is fully focused on the Warriors’ campaign in the URC and the Challenge Cup.