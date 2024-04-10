Adam Hastings to Glasgow Warriors confirmed as stand-off returns to Scotstoun from Gloucester

Adam Hastings is rejoining Glasgow Warriors after three seasons at Gloucester. (Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS)

It was one of rugby’s worst kept secrets but the news has now been announced officially, with Glasgow Warriors confirming that Adam Hastings is to rejoin the club in the summer.

The Scotland international stand-off left Scotstoun to join Gloucester at the end of the 2020-21 season, signing off with a memorable performance in the home win over Leinster.

Hastings, 27, is now in his third season with Gloucester but will return north for the start of the 2024-25 campaign to play under Glasgow head coach Franco Smith after agreeing a two-year contract.

“I’m hugely excited to be coming back to Glasgow,” the player told glasgowwarriors.org. “I’ve got so many good memories of my time at Scotstoun from the first time around, and the club played a really important role in shaping me into the player I am today.

“I’ve kept in touch with a few of the boys that were here when I was last with Glasgow, and I’ll catch up with them whenever I’m in Scotland camp and so on. I’ve got a lot of good friends in the squad, so it should be a really smooth transition.

“There’s loads of depth in the back-line, and that’s really exciting for me. The brand of rugby that Franco has the team playing is exactly the kind of rugby I love to play, and I can’t wait to get out there and run about with the boys.

“I had a good chat with Franco and the coaches before signing, and I was really impressed with their vision for the club, from the culture off the field to the brand of rugby on the field. It’s a really exciting time to be a Glasgow Warrior.

“The more rugby you play, the more experience you get, and being able to have experienced the last three seasons at Gloucester I think has made me a more blended player and more mature player overall. I’d like to thank everyone at Gloucester, and I really want to wish them well.

“I can’t wait to get back to Scotstoun – there’s nothing quite like running out in front of the Warrior Nation on a Friday night, or on a big European night or playoff fixture, and I can’t wait to hear that roar again.”

Hastings’ time in England has been hampered by injuries, particularly in the last two years. His good form earlier this season won him his first international call-up since 2022 when he was named in Scotland's Six Nations squad but he then had to withdraw after sustaining a knee injury during the Challenge Cup victory over Castres in January. He has not played since.

Having initially come through the academy system at Bath, Hastings joined Glasgow ahead of the 2017-18 season and went on to make 53 appearances across four seasons. Glasgow coach Smith welcomed the 27-times capped fly-half back to the club.