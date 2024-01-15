Adam Hastings opens up on potential Scotland recall after coaches run rule over Gloucester fly-half

Adam Hastings hopes he has done enough to persuade Gregor Townsend he deserves a place in his squad for the Guinness Six Nations after he continued his comeback with a telling contribution in Gloucester’s win over Edinburgh at the weekend.

Hastings, 27, has not played for Scotland since scoring a try in the 28-12 win over Fiji at Murrayfield in November 2022. His involvement in the match ended in the 42nd minute when he was on the receiving end of a ferocious hit from Fijian lock Ratu Leone Rotuisolia which left him with head and leg injuries and he has struggled with various ailments since, undergoing four operations. He missed out on selection for the 2023 Rugby World Cup when he was one of four players cut from Townsend’s initial training squad then sat out the start of the English Premiership season due to a knee injury. But he is fit again now and has regained his place as Gloucester’s starting stand-off.

“That’s my fourth game back now, I’m feeling good,” said the 27-times capped fly-half. “I’ve just focused on playing these last few games as well as I can. It’s been a long time out with injury: I’m just happy to be back on the pitch.” Hastings said he had no idea if he was in the frame for a Scotland recall when Townsend names his squad on Tuesday but would relish the prospect. “Yeah, 100 per cent,” he said. “But that’s not up to me - that’s up to the coaches. I think they were there on Saturday night, so they can make their assessment off my last four games.”

Gloucester's Adam Hastings, left, tries to evade the clutches of Mark Bennett of Edinburgh during the EPCR Challenge Cup match at Hive Stadium. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)