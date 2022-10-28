Adam Hastings impresses for Gloucester with win over Stuart Hogg's Exeter, Finn Russell selected for Racing 92
Charlie Chapman and Adam Hastings starred as Gloucester saw off Exeter 31-17 at Kingsholm in England’s Gallagher Premiership last night.
Scrum-half Chapman, a former Scotland under-20 international, scored one of the host’s five tries, while Scotland international stand-off Hastings kicked three conversions in Gloucester’s home win.
Scotland centre Chris Harris was also influential as Exeter – featuring Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg and lock Jonny Gray – had no answer to Gloucester’s power.
Hastings, Harris, Hogg and Gray will now travel north and link up with the Scotland squad. They are unavailable for Saturday’s match against Australia but will be included for the subsequent November Tests against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.
Meanwhile, Finn Russell starts for Racing 92 in their Top 14 clash at Brive today (kick-off 4pm).
The 30-year-old stand-off, controversially left out of the Scotland squad by Gregor Townsend, was always in line to play for his club this weekend, due to the Australia match falling outside the international window.
Russell was impressive last weekend in Racing’s 38-31 win over Montpellier and will be expected to inspire Laurent Travers’ team again as they look for their first away win of the season.