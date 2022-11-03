It has been over two years since Adam Hastings last started for Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Townsend said he always had it in his mind to give both men a chance at 10 before Scotland’s third autumn Test, against New Zealand a week on Sunday. The coach also quashed rumours of a potential recall for Finn Russell. Asked if the Racing 92 stand-off could return to face the All Blacks, Townsend said simply, “no”. It leaves Hastings and Kinghorn as his frontline playmakers and it is the former who will be handed the conductor’s baton for the visit of Vern Cotter’s Fiji, his first start for Scotland since the 48-7 win over Georgia in October 2020.

“Blair’s played for us in that position in the last five games but this is a chance for Adam to show how well he can fit in at Test level again,” said the coach. “We are obviously massive believers in Blair. Adam played for us a couple of seasons ago and he’s got back to that form this season, and even beyond that form - his game management has been excellent this year.”

