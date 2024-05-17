53-times capped Scotland winger Sean Maitland calls time on glittering career
Sean Maitland, the long-serving Saracens and Scotland winger, is to retire at the end of the season after a glittering career for club and country.
The 35-year-old won 53 Scotland caps and played at both the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups, helping them reach the quarter-finals of the former. The New Zealand-born player qualified through his Glaswegian grandparents who emigrated to New Zealand in the 1960s. He represented New Zealand at under-19 and under-20 level, as well as the Maori All Blacks, before making the move to the northern hemisphere.
Maitland joined Glasgow Warriors in 2012 and his Scotland debut came a year later, against England at Twickenham, where he scored a try in the 38-18 defeat. He was also called up by the British and Irish Lions for their victorious tour of Australia in 2013 .
After three years at Glasgow Warriors Maitland joined London Irish then, in 2016, moved to Saracens where he enjoyed a trophy-laden eight seasons, winning three Premiership titles, in 2018, 2019 and 2023. He was also in the Sarries team which won the European Champions Cup in 2019, scoring a try in the final against Leinster.
