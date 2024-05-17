Scotland wing Sean Maitland charges upfield during the Guinness Six Nations match against England at Twickenham on February 6, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Won three league title and European glory

Sean Maitland, the long-serving Saracens and Scotland winger, is to retire at the end of the season after a glittering career for club and country.

The 35-year-old won 53 Scotland caps and played at both the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups, helping them reach the quarter-finals of the former. The New Zealand-born player qualified through his Glaswegian grandparents who emigrated to New Zealand in the 1960s. He represented New Zealand at under-19 and under-20 level, as well as the Maori All Blacks, before making the move to the northern hemisphere.

Maitland joined Glasgow Warriors in 2012 and his Scotland debut came a year later, against England at Twickenham, where he scored a try in the 38-18 defeat. He was also called up by the British and Irish Lions for their victorious tour of Australia in 2013 .