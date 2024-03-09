2025 Six Nations fixtures revealed: Scotland begin at home, end in Paris on Super Saturday

Next year’s fixtures were released on Saturday and the Scots will open with two home games. Italy come to Edinburgh on Saturday, February 1 and it’s a 2.15pm kick-off. Next up is Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday, February 9 (3pm).

There is then a fortnight’s break before round three which sees Scotland travel to Twickenham to play England on Saturday, February 22 (4.45pm). After another fallow week, the Scots will host Wales on Saturday, March 8, again with a 4.45pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final round of fixtures is on Saturday, March 15 and begins with Italy v Ireland at 2.15pm GMT, continues with Wales v England at 4.45pm and ends with France v Scotland at the Stade de France at 8pm GMT.

The 2025 Guinness Six Nations fixtures have been announced. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

France are returning to Paris in 2025 after playing their home games this year in different venues because the Stade de France was out of commission for the Six Nations due to the Olympic Games.