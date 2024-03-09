2025 Six Nations fixtures revealed: Scotland begin at home, end in Paris on Super Saturday
Next year’s fixtures were released on Saturday and the Scots will open with two home games. Italy come to Edinburgh on Saturday, February 1 and it’s a 2.15pm kick-off. Next up is Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday, February 9 (3pm).
There is then a fortnight’s break before round three which sees Scotland travel to Twickenham to play England on Saturday, February 22 (4.45pm). After another fallow week, the Scots will host Wales on Saturday, March 8, again with a 4.45pm kick-off.
The final round of fixtures is on Saturday, March 15 and begins with Italy v Ireland at 2.15pm GMT, continues with Wales v England at 4.45pm and ends with France v Scotland at the Stade de France at 8pm GMT.
France are returning to Paris in 2025 after playing their home games this year in different venues because the Stade de France was out of commission for the Six Nations due to the Olympic Games.
Next year’s Six Nations also begins in Paris, with France hosting Wales on Friday, January 31 at 8.15pm GMT.
