17 brilliant pictures of Scotland fans during big win over Fiji at Murrayfield

A sold-out Murrayfield Stadium played host to Scotland’s 57-17 triumph over Fiji - and plenty of fans got into the swing of things.

Darcy Graham notched four times to briefly move joint top of Scotland’s all-time try-scoring list, only for his fellow Edinburgh wing Duhan van der Merwe to climb back ahead of him with a late touchdown of his own in a comfortable victory over Fijians.

Glasgow centre Sione Tuipulotu kicked off his captaincy of Gregor Townsend’s team, but it was talismanic wing Graham who stole the show in his first Test outing since the World Cup defeat by Ireland in Paris 13 months ago.

The 27-year-old’s haul took him from joint third at the start of the match to level with Van der Merwe on the 28-try mark before the South Africa-born back reclaimed his place at the top of the pile with his 72nd-minute score.

Kyle Rowe opened the scoring and Huw Jones added a double as the Scots overcome a wobble either side of half-time to put the Fijians to the sword ahead of their visit from world champions South Africa next Sunday.

Here are the best images of supporters at Murrayfield:

1 . Young at heart This lad belts out Flower of Scotland before kick-off. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2 . Watching brief A few fans get their phones out | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3 . Hats the way to do it Some interesting headgear was on show at Murrayfield. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

4 . Put your hands up These fans get into the swing of it. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales