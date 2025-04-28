10-cap Scotland international joins England coaching group for summer tour

Byron McGuigan, right, with captain Greig Laidlaw after Scotland had retained the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham in 2019. | SNS Group/SRU

Steve Borthwick announces two additions to backroom team for trip to Argentina and USA

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byron McGuigan, the former Scotland international, will be part of England’s coaching team for their summer tour to Argentina and the United States.

The Rugby Football Union announced on Monday that the 35-year-old, currently defence coach at Sale Sharks, will work alongside Joe El-Abd as assistant defence coach on the July tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England are to play a two-Test series against Argentina and will then travel to the United States to face the USA Eagles in Washington DC.

Byron McGuigan, right, with captain Greig Laidlaw after Scotland had retained the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham in 2019. | SNS Group/SRU

Lee Blackett will also join Steve Borthwick’s coaching team for the tour. Currently Bath’s attack coach, Blackett will step in to replace Richard Wigglesworth while he is on duty as an assistant coach with the British & Irish Lions in Australia. McGuigan and Blackett will return to their clubs after the tour.

“Lee and Byron will be excellent additions to our coaching group this summer,” said England head coach Borthwick.

Capped 10 times in dark blue, McGuigan played against England in the memorable 2019 Six Nations clash at Twickenham which ended in a 38-38 draw after Scotland had trailed 31-0. The result meant Gregor Townsend’s side retained the Calcutta Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's Byron McGuigan takes on England's Manu Tuilagi at Twickenham in 2019. | SNS Group/SRU

McGuigan, who played in the centre and on the wing, was born in Walvis Bay – then a South African exclave, but part of modern-day Namibia – and grew up in Cape Town. He had a spell with Glasgow Warriors but played most of his club rugby in England, with Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks.

He made his Scotland debut against New Zealand as a second-half replacement in autumn 2017. A week later he made his first Test start and scored two tries in a 53-24 win over Australia at Murrayfield. He announced his retirement from playing in 2023.