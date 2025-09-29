'Rude and mean-spirited': Ashamed Tom Watson slams US fans' behaviour in Ryder Cup

Luke Donald not ruling out the possibility of bidding for hat-trick of wins in Ireland in 2027

Eight-time major winner Tom Watson said he feels “ashamed” by the behavior of US fans in the 45th Ryder Cup in New York.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy in particular was subjected to shocking verbal abuse as Europe retained the trophy with a 15-13 win on Sunday after the Americans had threatened to pull off a sensational last-day comeback.

Tom Watson, the Team USA captain, speaks at Glenegles in the build up to the 2014 Ryder Cup at the Perthshire venue | AFP via Getty Images

Watson, who played in the event four times before being the Team USA captain on two occasions, including their last away win at The Belfry in 1993, hit out at the behavior of the home fans at Bethpage Black in a post on social media.

He wrote: “I’d like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory. Your team play the first few days was sensational. More importantly, I’d like to apologise for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened. #RyderCup .”

Watson expressed his feelings as Luke Donald refused to rule out the possibility of staying on for a third stint as Europe’s captain after joining Tony Jacklin as the only person to orchestrate home and away wins after triumphs in Rome in 2023 and now on Long Island as well.

Bernard Gallacher was the last European captain to do three in a row, but it seems as though Donald could be tempted to have a go at an unprecedented hat-trick at Adare Manor in Ireland in two years’ time.

“It hasn’t even crossed my mind yet,” he insisted, speaking to a small group of British journalists at the team hotel in Garden City on the outskirts of New York on Monday.

“I am super humbled again that they would mention it (the players calling for “two more years” as they celebrated retaining the cup). I have to sit down and think things through. I won’t rule it out, but I want to kind of enjoy this one.”

Will this decision be easier or harder than after the win in Italy? “I would say harder. I think some people obviously thought I was mad trying to do an away Ryder Cup after such a successful on in Rome and would that change how I was looked at as a captain if it went badly this week.

“I was happy to take that challenge on. I’ve done own home; I’ve done one away. I don’t feel there is much more to prove, but I obviously understand, too, how important the Ryder Cup is and, if I can help in any way, I would definitely consider it.”

Some US fans crossed the line in terms of their behaviour in the 45th Ryder Cup on Long Island in New York | Carl Recine/Getty Images

What would be the incentive? “Just the love for the Ryder Cup more than anything,” said the Englishman, who won all four of his playing appearances before becoming a two-time winning captain. “I’ve got to see. I’ve still got some time to think about that and, if I didn’t do it, who would do it? And all that kind of stuff. You know, there’s some personal considerations myself.”

Justin Rose had been tipped as a potential candidate for the 2027 contest, which could feature Tiger Woods as the Team USA captain through his long-standing friendship with JP McManus, who owns Adare Manor.

“Like everything I do, I like some time to think things through. Let it sit; let it stew. I like to think about all the options and make the best decision. I have to think about myself as well at some point. Yeah, we’ll cross that bridge when I get there. I want to enjoy this one now.”

Shane Lowry, who delivered a crucial contribution in the singles when he birdied the last to secure a half point against Russell Henley, is hoping to see Donald still at the helm in County Limerick.

