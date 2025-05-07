Royal Dornoch to build third course as part of multi-million pound plans
Royal Dornoch has unveiled plans to build a third course as part of a multi-million pound vision to further enhance the reputation of the Sutherland venue.
Ahead of a new £13.9 million clubhouse opening next year, the club has appointed King Collins Dormer Golf Course Design to create the new layout, which will add to the Championship Course and Struie Course.
In addition to the new course, the US-based company will also create new holes for the Struie Course while the plans include a driving range and Par-3 Course as well along with short game and putting facilities.
“These are exciting times for everyone connected with Royal Dornoch and, with the clubhouse on target to welcome golfers from around the world next season, our thoughts are already turning to the next project,” said general manager Neil Hampton.
“Usually, the opening of a new clubhouse which has been mooted for 30 years or more would mark the end of the journey for any golf club but for Royal Dornoch it is about what the next step is going to be.
Hopes for Coul Links project getting green light
“The investment being made will pave the way for even greater economic and employment benefits for the wider community and, hopefully, there will be more good news to come as and when the Coul Links project gets the green light from the Scottish Government.
“Golf has long been the key economic driver in this part of the country and additional, high quality, eco-friendly championship courses created by highly-regarded designers can only enhance our reputation as a golfing destination and encourage visitors to extend their stay in the Highlands.”
While the Royal Dornoch project heralds first in the UK for King Collins Dormer, architects Tad King, Rob Collins and Trevor Dormer have designed lots of courses around the world.
“We were very impressed with all the golf course architects who pitched to us, and we are lucky that so many highly respected players in the industry were eager to be involved with Royal Dornoch,” added Hampton.
“But the KCD team’s imaginative concept and passion for Royal Dornoch and using the land at our disposal in a different way captured our imagination.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.