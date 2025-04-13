Rory v Bryson - 89th Masters could join Turnberry and Troon as greatest last-day duels

Rory McIlroy leads by two shots but has Bryson DeChambeau chasing him at Augusta National

Even by Rory McIlroy’s standards, this was some roller-coaster ride and, be warned, there’s probably another one to come.

But, 14 years after letting a Green Jacket slip off his shoulders, the Northern Irishman has teed up a great chance of joining golf’s greats by getting that Masters monkey off his back.

After a record-breaking opening burst of six straight 3s in the third round of the 89th edition, McIlroy went from two shots behind to four in front at Augusta National.

He then saw that cushion wiped out after a “bit of a wobble” around the turn, but the world No 2 is determined to get the job done this weekend in his quest to become just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.

Rory McIlroy reacts after making an eagle on the 15th hole during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club | Getty Images

Helped by one of the best shots of his career - a majestic towering 6-iron from 206 yards - he eagled the 15th from six feet, adding to a nice birdie two holes earlier.

At the end of a round that combined power and precision, McIlroy signed for a second successive 66 after hauling himself back from being seven behind following a sore finish in his opening 72.

On 12 under, he has given himself an opportunity to finally make amends for a back-nine capitulation here in 2011 after taking a four-shot lead into the final round.

The 35-year-old is two shots ahead at the same stage this time around and has all the experience he needs to ensure it doesn’t all end in disappointment again, but here’s where it could get tricky.

The man chasing McIlroy is Bryson DeChambeau, who halved the gap that had opened up again with birdies at the 16th and 18th, and we all know what happened when they last went head-to-head on the last day in a major.

Bidding to land one of the game’s four marquee titles for the first time in a decade, McIlroy was on course to win last year’s US Open at Pinehurst before missing a couple of short putts late on.

With the golfing Gods unwilling to shine on him, he was duly made to pay for those lapses by DeChambeau as the American landed that title for a second time.

Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt during the third round of the Masters Tournament | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Canadian Corey Conners sits third on eight under, with 2018 winner Patrick Reed and last year’s runner-up Ludvig Aberg two shots further back in joint-fourth.

The last eight winners of this tournament, though, have been in the final group on the last day and, with all due respect to the others in the mix, you get the feeling it is going to be the case again.

“I think the big thing is not to make it a rematch and to stay in my own little world,” said McIlroy of his last-day pairing, which, remarkably, will be the first time the pair have played together in a major.

Relishing that prospect, DeChambeau said he “could not ask for any more” and felt “super-excited for the challenge ahead” on Masters Sunday - one of the best days on the golfing calendar.

McIlroy admitted his day had got off to a “dream start” as he covered the first five holes in five under, including a chip-in for an eagle at the second, which he described as “awesome”.

As for the second eagle, he was walking after his second shot from 205 yards at the 15th, where he’d had the wind taken out his sails by a double-bogey 7 on Thursday, and described it as “my best shot of the day”.

He planned to watch Bridgerton, the British historical romance series, to try and take his mind off what lies ahead on Sunday and also vowed to stay off his phone until after the final round.

Twelve months after holing out for an eagle 2 at the last in the same round, DeChambeau had the patrons roaring again as he rolled in a near 50-footer from off the green for a birdie on this occasion.

“That was fun,” admitted the LIV Golf player, who said he planned to be “super-focused” for what promises to be a last-day duel that could be up there with Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus at Turnberry in 1977 and Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson as well at Troon in 2016.

Defending champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler will start out seven shots behind McIlroy, as will halfway leader Justin Rose and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry.