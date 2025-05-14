Rory McIlroy says everything from now on is 'bonus' and why he didn't talk to Bryson DeChambeau

Northern Irishman determined not to ‘burden’ himself but eclipsing English duo in majors is still his goal

Rory McIlroy reckons anything he now achieves in golf will be a “bonus” after becoming just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam, though one of his top targets is still becoming Europe’s most-successful major winner.

The Northern Irishman joined Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to claim a full set of major titles after digging deep to win the Masters last month in a play-off.

Ending an 11-year drought in the game’s marquee events, McIlroy’s fifth major victory moved him just one behind Nick Faldo and two adrift of Harry Vardon, Europe’s most-prolific major winner.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talks during a press conference prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina | Warren Little/Getty Images

Though determined not to “burden” himself with specific new goals after putting himself through the mill in his bid to become the owner of a Green Jacket, the 36-year-old is hoping to eventually eclipse the two Englishmen.

“Look, I have achieved everything that I wanted. I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do in the game,” said McIlroy, speaking at a press conference on the eve of the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

“I dreamed as a child of becoming the best player in the world and winning all the majors. I’ve done that. Everything beyond this, for however long I decide to play the game competitively, is a bonus.”

His first chance to add some additional notable chapters to the ‘Rory Story’ is an event he’s already won twice - in 2012 and 2014 - and at a venue where he has won four times on the PGA Tour, including his breakthrough on the circuit in 2010 then as recently as last year’s Wells Fargo Championship.

“I think everyone saw how hard having a ‘north star’ is and being able to get over the line,” declared McIlroy, who has been paired with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele for the opening two rounds, of needing 11 attempts to add the missing link to his CV.

Rory McIlroy knows ‘what my abilities are’

“If I can just try to get the best out of myself each and every week, I know what my abilities are; I know the golf that I can play. And if I keep turning up and just trying to do that each and every week, especially in these four big ones a year, I know that I’ll have my chances.

“I’ve always said I’m never going to put a number on it. I’ve talked about trying to become the best European ever or the best international player ever or whatever that is. But again the numbers tell one story, but it might not be the full story.

“I feel like I sort of burdened myself with the career Grand Slam stuff, and I want to enjoy this. I want to enjoy what I’ve achieved, and I want to enjoy the last decade or whatever of my career, and I don’t want to burden myself by numbers or statistics. I just want to go and try to play the best golf I can.”

The world No 2 fell to his knees and broke into tears after beating Justin Rose at the first extra hole at Augusta National. “I’ve never felt a release like that before and I might never feel a release like that again,” he admitted. “That could be a once-in-lifetime thing and it was a very cool moment.”

Rory McIlroy shakes hands with Bryson DeChambeau at the end of their conversation-free final round in last month’s Masters at Augusta National Golf Club | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

He also spoke for the first time about Bryson DeChambeau, his playing partner in the final round, coming out afterwards and saying there had been conversation whatsoever between the pair. “Didn’t talk to me once all day,” said the two-time US Open champion.

Responding to that, McIlroy said: “I don’t know what he was expecting. We’re trying to win the Masters. I’m not going to try to be his best mate out there. Look, everyone approaches the game different ways.

