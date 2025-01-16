Rory McIlroy opens up on Greg Norman's end as LIV Golf CEO

Two-time Open champion hands over day-to-day running of breakaway circuit to new boss

Rory McIlroy reckons outgoing CEO Greg Norman was “probably one of the only people in golf who could have got LIV Golf off the ground”.

Speaking at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy delivered the assessment as he reacted to Wednesday’s confirmation by the breakaway circuit that Scott O’Neil is taking over the role from Norman.

O’Neil, a former NBA and NHL executive with vast experience across sports and entertainment, will take up the reins for the start of the new LIV Golf season in Saudi Arabia next month.

“Yeah, I saw Scott was confirmed,” said McIlroy, speaking at Emirates Golf Club after opening his title defence with a two-under-par 70 - it left him five shots off the lead - in the opening Rolex Series event of the 2025 DP World Tour schedule.

“Scott was at our showdown match (involving McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Kopeka) in Vegas and obviously so was Greg as well. And then Scott was at the first night of TGL, too.

Outgoing LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman chats to Brooks Koepka during The Showdown in Las Vegas last month | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for The Showdown

“Yeah, look, he's got an amazing track record in terms of what he's done in sport, in terms of managing different teams and groups of teams, ownership groups.

“He's got the right credentials to take over a sort of sports league. So yeah, I think for Liv it's probably a good move now that they're established.

“I think Greg took obviously a lot of flack in the first couple of years. He's probably one of the only people in golf that could have taken on that role.

“So he got it off the ground and you've got to commend him for that. Now it's time for someone with a bit more experience in this to take over.

“I honestly don't know what the future holds for them, but the moves that they're making, especially from an executive standpoint, it doesn't look like they're going to go away anytime soon.”

Two-time Open champion Norman, who was appointed as circuit’s first CEO and commissioner in October 2021, will remain involved with the Saudi-backed league.