Rory McIlroy hopes to 'climb another mountain' in 153rd Open at Royal Portrush

Masters champion signs off on a high in US Open and is ready to get back to Europe

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory McIlroy reckons next month’s 153rd Open at Royal Portrush will be exactly the motivation he needs after two flat performances in majors since becoming just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.

It was more like it from The Masters champion as he signed off in the 125th US Open with a three-under-par 67 at Oakmont Country Club, having never been in the title hunt after opening rounds of 74-72-74.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’ll now turn his attention to a home appearance in Northern Ireland after playing in this week’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy pictured during the final round of the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club | Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

“I think so,” said McIlroy in reply to being asked if an Open on home soil is what he probably needs at the moment to get some fire back in his belly after winning The Masters to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to have won all four majors.

“Look, I climbed my Everest in April, and I think after you do something like that, you've got to make your way back down, and you've got to look for another mountain to climb. An Open at Portrush is certainly one of those.”

On the event’s eagerly-awaited return to the County Antrim venue in 2019, McIlroy missed the cut after starting with an 8 and coming up agonisingly short in his bid to repair that damage over the next 35 holes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn't realise how emotional I was going to be at Portrush,” he admitted. “I think that was a thing I was unprepared for more than anything else. I remember I hit a shot into 12 or 13 Friday night obviously trying to make the cut.

“I remember the roar I got when the ball hit the green, and I felt like I was about to burst into tears. Just that support and that love from your own people. So I was unprepared for that. I need to just get myself in the right frame of mind to feel those feelings again.

“Hopefully I can celebrate with them (the fans) on Sunday night with the Claret Jug and the Green Jacket. Look, it will be amazing to go home and play in that atmosphere and see a lot of people that I still haven't seen yet.

“I'm really looking forward to it. It was nice to end this week with a bit of a positive note with the way I played today, and yeah, I'll just be looking forward to and trying to get myself prepared for Portrush.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy, the 2023 winner, will tee up in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club and is hoping a return to Europe will help him get the competitive juices flowing again.

“Look, if I can't get motivated to get up for an Open Championship at home, then I don't know what can motivate me,” he declared. “I just need to get myself in the right frame of mind. I probably haven't been there the last few weeks.