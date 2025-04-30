Rory McIlroy confirms first Scottish appearance as grand slam winner

2023 winner returning to The Renaissance Club to tee up in Genesis Scottish Open

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory McIlroy’s first competitive appearance as Masters champion and golf’s newest career grand slam winner outside of the US will be on Scottish soil.

It follows confirmation that the 2023 winner is returning to The Renaissance Club in East Lothian in July to compete in the Genesis Scottish Open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy finished birdie-birdie two years ago to pip Bob MacIntyte before the home favourite birdied the last to go one better in the Rolex Series event last summer.

Now the Ryder Cup team-mates in Rome in 2023 will once again battle it out in a stellar field for the $9 million tournament.

Rory McIlroy shows off the trophy after winning the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Masters runner up and 2014 winner Justin Rose is also set to be in the line up on Scotland’s Golf Coast, as is two-time major champion Justin Thomas, recent winner of the RBC Heritage, one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events.

Other big names already confirmed include 2022 US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa and multiple PGA Tour champion Max Homa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More of the world’s top players are still to be announced, but the presence of McIlroy in the line up for the third year in a row is a massive attraction on the back of his brilliant win in The Masters.

The Northern Irishman completed the career grand slam at the 11th attempt, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win all four of the men’s majors.

“Winning a national open is always special, and I’m pleased to have the chance to compete for another Genesis Scottish Open title,” said the world No 2, who made his debut in the event 20 years ago.

“It has certainly been a memorable year so far,” he added of his Augusta National win coming on the back of triumphs in both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am and The Players Championship, “and I’m looking forward to carrying on the momentum to the home of golf this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy will be using the event as part of his preparation for the 153rd Open, which takes place the following week at Royal Portrush, where he will be set for a rousing reception on home soil.

Another strong performance in the Genesis Scottish Open would also bolster his bid to win the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai title for a seventh time and move within one of Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight crowns.

Tickets for the 10-13 July event are on sale now at ETG.GOLF/GSOGA

The fan experience includes the Fringe by the Tee pop-up stage, in conjunction with the Fringe by the Sea festival, featuring a Saturday headline slot from KT Tunstall, the Grammy-nominated, Brit Award-winning artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current General Admission ticket prices for the Genesis Scottish Open present a saving of up to £15 on final prices.

Season tickets, Ticket+ and Green on 18 Premium Experience options are also on sale, with Green on 18 already sold-out on Friday and limited availability across all other days. Grandstand tickets are sold-out and there are only a few Ticket+ passes available for Thursday.