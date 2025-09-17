Rory McIlroy confirms Dubai date - and this one will be a milestone appearance

Career grand slam winner will be teeing up in Hero Dubai Desert Classic for 20th time

Rory McIlroy has confirmed his appearance in next year’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, where he will be teeing up for the first time as a career grand slam winner.

The Masters champion will be chasing a fifth Dallah Trophy in the ‘Major of the Middle East’, with this appearance marking his 20th appearance in the event since first teeing up as an amateur in 2006.

Four-time winner Rory McIlroy in action during this year’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Northern Irishman landed his maiden Hero Dubai Desert Classic title as a 19-year-old in 2009 – his first professional victory – before adding further wins in 2015, 2023 and 2024.

“It’s been a very special year for me, and I’m excited about what’s still to come,” said the world No 2. “The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has always been one of my favourite tournaments, and I’m really looking forward to returning to Emirates Golf Club in January.

‘I consider Dubai a second home’

“I consider Dubai a second home – the support there is always incredible, and it’s the perfect place to start the year.”

Before his win in 2024, McIlroy also played in the inaugural Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek the week before, when he was pipped by Tommy Fleetwood.

It is on the recently-announced 2026 schedule as well, but it remains to be seen if it will be a Dubai double-header on this occasion for the five-time major winner.

McIlroy is also heading to Dubai in November for the 2025 season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates as he chases a seventh Race to Dubai title.