Rory McIlroy bemoans 'sloppy shots' after another sore finish at Wentworth

Birdie machine Rory McIlroy reckons his game is in perfect Ryder Cup mode even though “sloppy shots” have proved costly for him so far in the BMW PGA Championship.

The 2014 winner has made 17 birdies over the first three days on the West Course at Wentworth yet is heading into the closing circuit in the $8 million Rolex Series event on five under par.

Rory McIlroy in action during the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club | Jesper Wax/Getty Images

The bulk of the damage on his cards has come at the final two holes, having taken a 6 at the 18th on Thursday then a 7 on Friday before running up another double-bogey 7 at the 17th in the third round.

“There have been a lot of birdies and quite a lot of good stuff, but a few too many blue numbers,” admitted the world No 2 after having to settle for a two-under-par 70 in the penultimate round.

“You are looking to play those six holes in three days in four under and I’ve played them in four over. I think everything else has been okay. There’s been a few sloppy shots here and there, but the last two holes have definitely done me in this week.”

McIlroy, who landed his 20th DP World Tour title triumph in the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club last week, also double-bogeyed the tenth in his third round, which included birdies at the third, fourth, tenth, 12th, 13th, 16th and 18th.

“The good stuff is in there, which is good for a little match play event coming up in a couple of weeks time,” he said of making an eighth appearance in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

“But it could be a lot better. I could be right in the mix with 17 birdies. I’ve just hit it in a couple of bad spots and had to take a few unplayables. I feel like I have let the last couple of holes get in my head a little bit over the last three days, too.