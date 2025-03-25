Rookie Scottish pro receives backing boost from St Andrews-based golf tour operator

Gregor Graham delighted to secure sponsorship from Travelling the Fairways

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rookie Scottish professional Gregor Graham will literally be ‘Travelling the Fairways’ around the world this year after securing sponsorship from a leading golf tour operator.

The Blairgowrie man, who is playing on the Hotel Planner Tour after earning a card through a Global Amateur Pathway, is delighted with his new link up with Travelling the Fairways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The St Andrews-based golf tour operator is run by Ron Smart and Fraser Cromarty, both of whom are excited to support Graham, winner of both the South African Amateur Championship and Brabazon Trophy last year, as he bids to make headway in the paid ranks.

Gregor Graham, centre, with Ron Smart and Fraser Cromarty of St Andrews-based golf tour operator Travelling the Fairways | Contributed

“We are delighted to be helping one of Scotland’s up-and-coming talents as he starts out in his professional career,” said Cromarty, a PGA professional who has worked in the golf industry for the past 30 years.

“Having been one of the country’s most-successful amateur golfers in 2024, we are excited to play a small part in Gregor’s career as he starts off on the Hotel Planner Tour and beyond.

“He is not just an extremely good golfer, but he is also a lovely young man and one that we are proud to have representing Travelling the Fairways internationally as he literally does exactly that!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, the older brother of 2023 Walker Cup player Connor, started his Hotel Planner Tour campaign by playing in three events in South Africa in January and February before heading out to India recently for the Kolkata Challenge.

He’s currently at home preparing for the next phase of his season, which he is hoping will be in an upcoming double-header in the Middle East - the UAE Challenge at Al Zorah in Ajman then the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club.

“It’s amazing that Ron and Fraser have offered to support me in my first year on tour as a professional,” said the 21-year-old. “Two fantastic people who run a great business, so I am very lucky to have them by my side.

“It is very expensive travelling around the world trying to compete, so for them to support me is just brilliant and very much appreciated. I’ve also been supported by Titleist and Footjoy. They have provided all the clothing for me and the Travelling the Fairways logo will sit proudly on my chest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregor Graham played a game with Paul Lawrie at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen last week | Contributed

Graham, who has also secured a towel sponsorship from Dundee-based branding and marketing agency Jigsaw Media, is a Paul Lawrie Foundation ambassador and earned hearty praise from the 1999 Open champion after the pair played together at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen last week.

“His game was too good for me and won easily,” wrote Lawrie in a post on social media. “Keep doing what you are doing Gregor - it will come good.”

Though not the first time he had played with Lawrie, Graham admitted: “Yeah, it was amazing. “It’s not often you get to play with a major champion, so it was pretty cool to watch his game and play with him. He’s got so much experience and it’s good to pick his brain and learn as much as possible from him.”

After the double-header in the Middle East, the Hotel Planner Tour caravan rolls into Spain in May and then runs almost continuously in Europe, including the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Schloss Roxburghe, through until the end of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's best golf courses Read our guide to Scotland's best golf courses Martin Dempster has covered golf in Scotland for 30 years. Sign up to his new newsletter guide to Scotland’s best courses for top tips on how to play and how to plan the ultimate Scottish golf trip

“The Hotel Planner Tour has a very high standard of golf,” noted Graham, who is flying the Saltire this season along with the likes of David Law, Euan Walker, Daniel Young and Ryan Lumsden. “My first few months in South Africa and India have been a big learning curve. There is so much to take in and learn from.

“The Scottish lads already on tour have been great, whether that’s been through having practice rounds with them or giving me advice about life on tour. I know I have a strong game and can compete, so I am looking forward to getting a run at a few tournaments in a row, fingers crossed starting in Dubai in April.