Rookie pro Lorna McClymont signs for Scottish management company
Lorna McClymont will be making her second appearance as a professional as a new stablemate of both Bob MacIntyre and Louise Duncan after signing for Edinburgh-based Bounce Sport.
The Dumbarton woman, who joined the pro ranks after securing a category for the 2025 Ladies European Tour, has been unveiled as the company's newest client ahead of her appearance in this week's Standard Bank Ladies Open on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.
In addition to Genesis Scottish Open champion MacIntyre and 2021 AIG Women's Open leading amateur Duncan, McClymont also joins Stephen Gallacher, Grant Forrest, Calum Hill, Marc Warren and Euan Walker in the Bounce Sport stable.
“I am very excited to be taking this next step in my golf career,” said McClymont, who made the cut on her debut in the paid ranks in the LET’s Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco earlier this month.
“I am really looking forward to competing on the Ladies European Tour and Access Tour. I think that now is the right time for me to test myself in the professional ranks, and I am ready for the challenge.”
Through committing to Bounce Sport, the Curtis Cup-winning GB&I team member from 2024 has secured the support of Callaway, as well as backing from Zenith Black, Arnold Clark, Kingsbarns Golf Links and Murray Sharp Foundation.
“Lorna is another very exciting talent in the Scottish women’s game, and her success as an amateur fits in superbly alongside all of the other players we work with,” said Iain Stoddart, Bounce Sport’s founding partner.
“As always, we are delighted to take up what we believe is a responsibility to help Lorna as she embarks on her professional career and to work with her as she looks to climb the ladder in world golf.”
McClymont is flying the Saltire in this week’s event at Durbanville Golf Club along with Duncan, Kylie Henry, Jane Turner and Laura Beveridge.
