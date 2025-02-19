Rookie pro Lorna McClymont signs for Scottish management company

Winning Curtis Cup team member joins posse of top Scots on Bounce Sport books

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorna McClymont will be making her second appearance as a professional as a new stablemate of both Bob MacIntyre and Louise Duncan after signing for Edinburgh-based Bounce Sport.

The Dumbarton woman, who joined the pro ranks after securing a category for the 2025 Ladies European Tour, has been unveiled as the company's newest client ahead of her appearance in this week's Standard Bank Ladies Open on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Genesis Scottish Open champion MacIntyre and 2021 AIG Women's Open leading amateur Duncan, McClymont also joins Stephen Gallacher, Grant Forrest, Calum Hill, Marc Warren and Euan Walker in the Bounce Sport stable.

Lorna McClymont shows off her new bag after securing some great backing at the start of her professional career | Bounce Sport

“I am very excited to be taking this next step in my golf career,” said McClymont, who made the cut on her debut in the paid ranks in the LET’s Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco earlier this month.

“I am really looking forward to competing on the Ladies European Tour and Access Tour. I think that now is the right time for me to test myself in the professional ranks, and I am ready for the challenge.”

Through committing to Bounce Sport, the Curtis Cup-winning GB&I team member from 2024 has secured the support of Callaway, as well as backing from Zenith Black, Arnold Clark, Kingsbarns Golf Links and Murray Sharp Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lorna is another very exciting talent in the Scottish women’s game, and her success as an amateur fits in superbly alongside all of the other players we work with,” said Iain Stoddart, Bounce Sport’s founding partner.

Lorna McClymont made the cut on her professional debut and is now looking to shine on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa | Bounce Sport

“As always, we are delighted to take up what we believe is a responsibility to help Lorna as she embarks on her professional career and to work with her as she looks to climb the ladder in world golf.”