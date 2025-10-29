Rolex Grand Final: Four Scots in mix for DP World Tour cards in Mallorca

Golf correspondent Martin Dempster sets the scene for the Caledonian contingent in HotelPlanner Tour’s season finale

With four players in the field, Scotland has its biggest contingent in the HotelPlanner Tour Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A since 2018.

On that occasion, Grant Forrest, Bob MacIntyre, Liam Johnston and David Law all secured step ups to the DP World Tour for the following season.

After losing his seat at the top table at the end of last year, Law is back at the season-ending event on the second-tier circuit and has Daniel Young, Euan Walker and Calum Fyfe for company on this occasion.

Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d'Alcudia is staging the Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A for the fourth year in a row | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The €500,000 tournament is being held at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d’Alcudia in Mallorca for the fourth year in a row, with the top 20 in the Road to Mallorca Rankings on Sunday night securing DP World Tour tickets for next season.

Here’s a guide of where the four Scots stand heading into the tournament, which is being shown live on all four days on Sky Sports Golf.

David Law could finish as No 1

David Law has his 2026 DP World Tour card sewn up heading into the season finale | Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

The 34-year-old Aberdonian sits third on the points list after landing wins in both the D+D Real Czech Challenge and the Vierumaki Finnish Challenge this season. He was close to securing automatic promotion when challenging for a third title triumph in the Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos last month.

Law, who is playing at this venue for the first time, will become just the second Scot after Marc Warren, who achieved the feat 20 years ago, to top this particular Order of Merit if he wins this week while he also has a chance to cap the best effort on the circuit since Calum Hill secured his step up to the DP World Tour by finishing second in 2019.

Daniel Young aiming to cap dream year

Helped by a win on home soil, Daniel Young is also in a card-winning position heading into the Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A | Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

The 34-year-old Perth man landed his breakthrough win on the HotelPlanner Tour in style when coming out on top in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Schloss Roxburghe near Kelso in the summer. Helped by that, he sits eighth in the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

Young, who finished just outside the top 20 on his debut here 12 months ago, is just one of eight players who can still be crowned as the No 1 on Sunday night, though it would take a win for him and a poor week for current leader JC Ritchie for that outcome to materialise.

Euan Walker back to try for fourth time

Euan Walker starts the week in a card-winning position at the start of the week as he bids to make up for three agonising misses in a row at this venue | Zhe Ji/Getty Images

The 30-year-old Ayrshireman is no stranger to Club de Golf Alcanada, having teed it up here in the season finale in each of the last three seasons only to come up agonisingly short in the card battle on each occasion. He finished 24th in 2022, 26th the following year then 25th last season.

For the first time, Walker - in 17th position - sits inside the card zone heading into the event, though with bumper points up for grabs, it will be another pressure-packed test for him in his bid to finally make that exciting move up the ladder.

In-form Calum Fyfe has big opportunity

Calum Fyfe has made it to the Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A for the first time after a consistent campaign | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The 28-year-old Glaswegian has made it to the season finale for the first time after producing some consistent golf this season, having finished second in the Danish Golf Challenge in May before finishing the campaign strongly by adding two top-ten finishes in his last four events.