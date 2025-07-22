Rising St Andrews stars pull off title double in top Scottish junior events

Home of golf duo Finlay Galloway and Carly McDonald crowned as Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ champion

It’s sometimes considered puzzling that St Andrews hasn’t really produced top golfers since the days of Old and Young Tom Morris, but the Auld Grey Toun now boasts both the Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ champion.

Finlay Galloway, a member of St Andrews Golf Club, is the national boys’ champion after landing the title at Blairgowrie while St Regulus Ladies player claimed the girls’ crown at Kings Golf Club in Inverness.

St Andrews Golf Club member Finlay Galloway shows off the Scottish Boys Championship trophy at Blairgowrie | Scottish Golf

Galloway, 18, came out on top against Broomieknowe’s Kai Laing in his final, winning 3&2 to add his name to a roll of honour that includes the likes of Andrew Coltart, David Law, Grant Forrest and Ewen Ferguson.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said Galloway, who plays off a Handicap Index of +3.8. “I’m an aggressive player and I think that works for me. A lot of the boys during the practice rounds were talking about hitting irons but there are a few holes where I just pulled out driver and it suited my eye.

“In an earlier round against Archie (Cook) I pulled a driver, drove to the front of the 11th green and made eagle. I like being aggressive like that.“

McDonald, meanwhile, followed in the footsteps of Catriona Matthew, Janice Moodie, Kathryn Imrie, Carly Booth and Hannah Darling by landing her title triumph.

Carly McDonald (St Regulus Ladies) shows off the trophy after winning the Scottish Girls' Championship at Kings Golf Club | Chris Young/Scottish Golf

The 14-year-old beat Craigielaw’s Stella Walters, who produced a sensational effort to reach the final at the age of 12, on the last green in a thrilling encounter.

"I feel like I played really well all week, taking it one match at a time,” said McDonald, who looks as though she could be the next young star to keep an eye on in the Scottish game. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for so long, so it feels amazing to finally get here.”