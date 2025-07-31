Revealed - Bob MacIntyre's full schedule for the rest of 2025, with $6m already in bag
Bob MacIntyre’s schedule has been mapped out for the rest of the year, with a couple of question marks along the way.
After taking a week off on the back of his top-ten finish in The 153rd Open, the Oban man returns to action this week in the $8.2 million Wyndham Championship, the final regular event of the season on the PGA Tour.
MacIntyre will then head into the FedEx Cup Play-Offs, starting with the $20 million FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis next week.
It features the top 70 players on the FedEx Cup points list, with MacIntyre, who has won close to $6 million this season alone on the US circuit, currently sitting 15th on the back of both his strong Open performance and also finishing runner-up in the US Open.
The top 50 then get into the BMW Championship in Maryland the following week and the Scot has already secured his place in that $20 million event.
All that remains to be determined is if he will make it all the way to the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta for the second year running.
That involves just the top 30 players on the points list, but, especially with three events to rack up more points, it is looking likely that MacIntyre will be in the field.
The left-hander, who turns 29 on Sunday, will then turn his attention to the DP World Tour, starting with an appearance in a star-studded field for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Home appearance on cards in Dunhill Links
With his place in Luke Donald’s team looking as though it has been secured, it will be a Ryder Cup appearance after that at Bethpage Black on Long Island.
Hopefully as a member of a winning European team again, he will then tee up in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Scottish soil at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.
MacIntyre will get a bit of break after that before teeing up in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and then the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The one event he might play after all of that is the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in early December, having made his debut in the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods last year.
MacIntyre said at the end of The Open that one of his targets between now and the end of the year was to record another win while the current world No 14 also has his sights set on breaking into the top ten for the first time.
