'Ready to kick on': In-form Scottish golfer spells out ambitions after big result

Glaswegian backs up best Challenge Tour finish by winning Tartan Pro Tour finale

Calum Fyfe is hoping a rich vein of form can see him become the third Tartan Pro Tour player to secure a step up to the Challenge Tour next season - and maybe even the DP World Tour.

In recent weeks, the Glaswegian had won his DP World Tour Qualifying School First Stage test and also recorded a first top-ten finish on the Challenge Tour.

He’s now just been crowned as winner of the Tartan Pro Tour’s £30,000 Tour Championship after being the only player to finish under par at the end of a tough test at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen.

In challenging conditions for the first and third rounds in particular, Fyfe carded scores of 69-70-75 for a two-under-par total, winning by three shots from Graeme Robertson (76-70-71). The second-placed effort saw Robertson clinch top spot in the season-long Order or Merit, having also joined Sam Locke in securing two Challenge Tour cards up for grabs on the circuit set up by Paul Lawrie.

Both Robertson and Locke now have a free hit at upgrading their 2025 status in the DP World Tour Qualifying School, with Fyfe also heading into the Second Stage in Spain at the end of this month with a spring in his step.

“Yeah, I’m pleased with this win,” he admitted, having also landed the Scottish Par 3 Championship on the circuit on a previous trip to the Granite City this year. “I’ve been playing some really good golf recently and it’s been trending in the right direction. It’s been a combination of being really determined and hard work paying off as well.”

Fyfe joined Sandy Scott in coming through the DP World Tour Qualifying School First Stage at Donnington Grove in Newbury, where he followed an opening 72 with three scores under par, including a second-round 65.

Calum Fyfe shows off the Tartan Pro Tour’s Tour Championship trophy after his impressive win at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen | Tartan Pro Tour

“That was all down to my attitude,” he said. “I didn’t even know how many spaces were on offer. I was there to win and I’m going to go for it as well in the Second Stage. I’m going to take next week off then it will be all systems go for the Second Stage, which, for me, is at Fontanals Golf Club in Girona. I went to that course for the same stage last year and got through, so I know the course and it suits me well. I am hoping I can turn up there playing well and give it a good shot.”

Closing with eye-catching rounds of 63 and 64, Fyfe finished joint-eighth in the D+D REAL Czech Challenge last weekend, having also recorded top-20 efforts in two other events, one being the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar, on the second-tier circuit earlier in the year.

“I’m hoping that I can get in the mix more next year on the Challenge Tour as I feel I have figured it out a little bit more, just the travelling and getting used to the lifestyle on the Challenge Tour. It took me a little while, but now I feel ready now to kick on,” he said.

His win this week in what he described as “brutal” conditions was worth £5250, admitting: “It’s brilliant. I was really looking forward to playing the Tartan Pro Tour this year. What they are doing for all of us is brilliant and it was great for me to finish with this win. It’s good to have earned a little bit of money heading into the winter.”

Helped by two title triumphs, Robertson finished the season with more than 28,000 points - 8,000 more than second-placed Sam Locke, with John Henry a further 7,000 points behind in third - as he picked up the Adam Hunter Salver.

“Winning the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit It was a big goal of mine for the year and was always going to be difficult as there are so many good players on this tour,” said Robertson, who, helped by wins in both the Scottish PGA Championship and Northern Open, also topped the points table on the PGA in Scotland circuit.

“I think it’s fair to say I’ve exceeded my expectations in terms of my points tally for the season. I don’t think anyone has ever got anywhere near the 28k points total.

