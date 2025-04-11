Rangers men out in force and 'Leak in Creek' latest - Martin Dempster's Masters diary

Daily Divots from Augusta National Golf Club

Rangers men out in force at Augusta National

Green may be the colour at Augusta National - but there’s been a blue theme at this week’s 89th edition.

Alastair Johnston, a former Rangers chairman, is a regular attendee and well-known face at The Masters.

As is Dave King, another former chairman of the Ibrox club, and, on this occasion, he carried Honorary Starter Gary Player’s bag to the first tee on Thursday.

Former Rangers chairman Dave King carries Gary Player’s bag to the first tee for the Honorary Starters getting the event underway | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fraser Thornton, the current Rangers chairman, is also here this week, having been spotted out on the course with Scottish Golf CEO Robbie Clyde.

Thornton served in that role on an interim basis before Clyde took up the job and was also the governing body’s interim chair until recently.

Spanish amateur Jose Luis Ballester created one of the big talking points on the opening day at Augusta National | Harry How/Getty Images

No comment on the ‘Pee on the Tee’

It may have been a big talking point on the opening day, but there was no reaction from Augusta National about Spanish amateur Jose Louis Ballester urinating in a tributary of Rae’s Creek at the 12th hole.

The 21-year-old joked about how he’d earned his only round of applause of the day from the patrons after needing to relieve himself in one of the most hallowed spots in sport. He even said he would do the same thing again if necessary.

The whole episode must have infuriated Masters chairman Fred Ridley and his fellow Green Jackets, but, perhaps unsurprisingly, whatever action was taken remained private.

And, of course, the peeing near the tee incident will never surface on social media due to mobile phones being banned at this event.

American Nick Dunlap in the trees on the fifth hole during the first round | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Nick Dunlap’s disastrous day

It was a day to forget for Nick Dunlap in the opening round as the American slumped to an 18-over-par 90 in the company of Bob MacIntyre.

Though it won’t exactly make him feel any better, that’s not the highest score in Masters history as Charles Kunkle jnr carded 95 in the final round in 1956.

There was also the time when Billy Casper, who was 70 at the time, shot 105 in the 2005 event, though that wasn’t official due to the fact he didn’t sign his scorecard.

Incredibly, Dunlap didn’t have a three-putt in his round, but he’ll be scarred from memories like hitting his tee shot at the third on to the middle of the second fairway, which, for a top pro, takes some doing!

This year’s Masters is creating huge interest among non-golfers, according to a leading retail company | Getty Images

How Masters Mania is helping grow golf

It’s official! The Masters has a positive impact in the bid to grow golf.

According to analysis of Google Trends data by leading golf retailer American Golf, searches for “how to play golf” have skyrocketed over the past seven days.

“It’s great to see everyone swept up in Masters Mania,” said Scott Taylor, marketing director of a company that has several outlets in Scotland.