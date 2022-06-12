Queen's Club: Andy Murray learns cinch Championship opponent after defeat to reigning champion Matteo Berrettini

The British number three will be bidding for his fifth tournament win as he continues his preparations for next month's Wimbledon. He was defeated in the final of the Boss Open by last year’s Queen’s champion, Matteo Berrettini. The Italian defends his title against Dan Evans.

British number one Cameron Norrie, the third seed, takes on Bulgaria's former Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov and Ryan Peniston, the British number seven, has been handed a tough opening-round draw as he plays top seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.

British number five Liam Broady faces Croatia's seventh seed Marin Cilic in his first-round match.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka will play American Frances Tiafoe and Canada's sixth seed Denis Shapovalov faces Tommy Paul.

The winner will pocket just over £340,000 and the runner-up close to £184,000 out of a total prize fund of £1.84million.