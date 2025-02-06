President Trump in bid to reunify men’s professional golf
US President Donald Trump has held talks that have been hailed as “paving the way for the reunification of men’s professional golf”.
Trump, a keen golfer who owns both Trump Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, met PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Adam Scott, one of the US circuit’s player directors, earlier this week.
The meeting was held to try and advance the talks around a Framework Agreement struck between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
A statement from Monahan, Scott and player director Tiger Woods read: “We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf.
“We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men’s professional golf.”
The statement was released around the same time as the new LIV Golf season was getting underway under floodlights in Riyadh.
The breakaway circuit is funded by the Saudis and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF chief, has been heavily involved in the talks with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
