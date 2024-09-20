Posse of LIV Golf players heading to Scotland for Dunhill Links

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton among players joining Brooks Koepka in pro am

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have joined Brooks Koepka in the LIV Golf contingent heading to Scotland in a fortnight’s time for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Five-time major winner Koepka had already been confirmed by the tournament organisers and he’s now been joined in the field by Legion XIII team-mates Rahm and Hatton after they were both included on the newly-released entry list.

The duo - Hatton is a double winner - have committed to the $5 million event at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews as they strive to fulfil the required number of tournaments to retain membership of the DP World Tour and, in turn, be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

Both Rahm and Hatton - the duo have played in the last two matches against the Americans - have appealed against fines and suspensions imposed on them by the DP World Tour for playing in LIV Golf events without an official release.

In his first DP World Tour outing since joining LIV Golf in January, Hatton played in the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry last month.

Jon Rahm speaks to the media on his one and only Alfred Dunhill Links Championship appearance so far in 2019. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Both Hatton and Rahm, meanwhile, are set to tee up in next week’s acciona Open de España presented by Madrid after the latter made a late decision to lodge his appeal.

Two-time major winner Rahm will be making just his second appearance in the Dunhill Links, having missed the cut on his debut in 2019.

Rahm, Hatton and Koepka will spearhead a strong LIV Golf contingent in the Dunhill Links, with former Masters champion Patrick Reed being a number of players from the rebel circuit to join Koepka in securing an invitation.

They also include Americans Talor Gooch, Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein, who teamed up with LIV Golf chairman and PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan in last year’s event.

Louis Oosthuizen, winner of the 2010 Open at St Andrews, will also be flying the LIV Golf flag, as will fellow South Africans Branden Grace and Dean Burmester.

Two others LIV Golf players - new Spanish stars David Puig and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - are also on the entry list, though, in their case, the appearances have been secured through the Asian Tour.