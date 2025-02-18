Popular American golfer confirms Genesis Scottish Open return

Max Homa joins 2014 winner Justin Rose in committing to Rolex Series event in East Lothian

Popular American Max Homa is returning to East Lothian this summer for a fourth consecutive appearance in the Genesis Scottish Open.

The six-time PGA Tour winner has been confirmed for the Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club on 10-13 July along with Justin Rose and Byeong Hun An.

The trio are are set to join defending champion Bob MacIntyre for the 2025 edition, with tickets on sale now at ETG.GOLF/GSOGA

Homa, a former winner of the Genesis Invitational, is aiming to add a second DP World Tour title after triumphing in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2023.

The Californian, who has played at North Berwick in the past in between rounds, said: “The Genesis Scottish Open is an event that I always circle on the calendar. It’s always a fun experience and it would be cool to add another Genesis trophy to my collection.”

American ace Max Homa in action during last year’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club | Hatrry How/Getty Images

Rose landed the title in 2014 at Royal Aberdeen and admitted of that: “I have great memories – not least the reception from the Scottish fans – and the Genesis Scottish Open is an event that I always look forward to.”

Korean star An sealed his second DP World Tour title with an emotional victory on home soil in October, when he defeated fellow home favourite Tom Kim in a play-off at the Genesis Championship in Korea.

The latest player announcements for this year’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club | DP World Tour

“It was incredible to get the win at the Genesis Championship to round out a great 2024,” he said, “and I can’t wait to get back to Scotland and see what we can do at The Renaissance Club this summer.”

Current general admission ticket prices for the Genesis Scottish Open present a saving of up to £15 on final prices, plus tickets for the 18th Grandstand are available to purchase for just £20 on Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Season tickets, Ticket+ and Green on 18 Premium Experience options are also on sale, and fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to see a star-studded field tee it up in East Lothian this summer, with limited availability across all categories.

